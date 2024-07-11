In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a comforting Moroccan chickpea spinach stew with a few simple steps.

By Anujj Trehaan 10:46 am Jul 11, 2024

What's the story Moroccan chickpea spinach stew is a hearty, flavorful dish that combines the rich spices of North Africa with the nutritional benefits of chickpeas and spinach. Originating from Morocco, this stew is known for its aromatic spices and is a staple in vegetarian cuisine. It's not only packed with protein and vitamins but also embodies the warm, comforting essence of Moroccan cooking. Let's get cooking!

To make this stew, you need: two tablespoons olive oil, one large chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, one teaspoon ground cumin, one-half teaspoon ground cinnamon, one-fourth teaspoon ground ginger, a 14-ounce can of undrained diced tomatoes, a 15-ounce can of drained and rinsed chickpeas, two cups vegetable broth, three cups fresh spinach leaves, and salt and pepper to taste.

Preparing the aromatic base

Begin by heating the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic to the pot. Cook these until they become soft and translucent, about five minutes. This crucial step is vital as it forms the aromatic flavor base for our stew, establishing a foundation for the rich spices to come.

Adding spices and tomatoes

Begin by adding the ground cumin, cinnamon, and ginger to the softened onions and garlic, stirring well. Cook for a minute until these spices become wonderfully fragrant. Next, incorporate the undrained diced tomatoes into the pot. The acidity from the tomatoes will aid in deglazing, allowing the spices to fully merge with the stew, enriching its overall flavor and aroma.

Incorporating chickpeas and broth

Add the drained chickpeas and vegetable broth to your pot. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to simmer it uncovered for about 15 minutes, or until slightly thickened. This step is key for blending all ingredients well, allowing them to soak up the rich spices, creating a harmonious flavor profile in our stew.

Finishing with spinach

Lastly, incorporate fresh spinach leaves into the stew, cooking until they wilt, which should take around three minutes. Season the stew with salt and pepper according to your taste preferences before serving it warm. This Moroccan chickpea spinach stew is not only straightforward to prepare but also incredibly satisfying, making it perfect for comfort food or a nutritious meal that doesn't compromise on flavor.