Enjoy this vegetarian, eggless delight that's as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate.

Crafting colorful Ratatouille casserole with this step-by-step guide

By Anujj Trehaan 02:09 pm Jul 05, 202402:09 pm

What's the story Ratatouille is a classic French dish known for its vibrant colors and rich vegetable flavors. Originating from Nice, it has become a symbol of Mediterranean cuisine, celebrated for its simplicity and the way it highlights seasonal produce. Traditionally, ratatouille is a stewed vegetable dish, but this recipe presents it in casserole form, making it both visually appealing and deliciously hearty. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this vegetarian, eggless ratatouille casserole, you will need one medium zucchini, one medium yellow squash, one small eggplant, two bell peppers (preferably red or yellow for color), three tomatoes, two tablespoons of olive oil, one teaspoon of salt, one-half teaspoon of black pepper, one tablespoon of mixed dried herbs (such as thyme, oregano, and rosemary), and one cup of tomato sauce.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Start by washing all your vegetables thoroughly under running water. Slice the zucchini, yellow squash, eggplant, and tomatoes into approximately one-eighth-inch thick rounds. For the bell peppers, remove the seeds and cut them into similar-sized rounds or strips if rounds are not feasible due to their shape. This uniformity in slicing ensures even cooking and an aesthetically pleasing presentation.

Step 2

Assembling the casserole

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). Spread the tomato sauce evenly at the bottom of a nine-by-13-inch baking dish. Start arranging your sliced vegetables in an alternating pattern (e.g., zucchini, yellow squash, eggplant, tomato, bell pepper) from one end of the dish to another. Overlap them slightly so each slice partially covers the previous one, filling your dish.

Step 3

Seasoning your dish

After arranging the vegetables in rows or spirals, drizzle olive oil evenly across all slices. Then, sprinkle salt, black pepper and mixed dried herbs over the arrangement, ensuring each slice is seasoned. This step adds flavor and aids in perfect roasting of the vegetables. It ensures every piece is deliciously seasoned and cooked to achieve the right balance of texture and taste.

Step 4

Baking to perfection

Cover your baking dish with aluminum foil to prevent excessive browning or drying out during the initial cooking phase. Bake it covered for about 40 minutes, then remove the foil and continue baking for an additional 20 minutes until the vegetables are tender and their edges appear slightly charred. This method ensures that each layer is perfectly cooked through while still retaining some texture.