Wholesome vegan zucchini bread: A step-by-step guide

05:22 pm Jul 02, 2024

Zucchini bread, a delightful and nutritious treat, originates from American culinary tradition. It gained popularity as a versatile recipe, perfect for using surplus zucchini each year. This vegan and eggless version ensures everyone can enjoy its moist, flavorful texture without compromise. Ideal for both seasoned bakers and newcomers, this wholesome vegan zucchini bread is designed to impress. Let's get ready to bake.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this vegan zucchini bread, gather one and a half cups all-purpose flour, one tsp baking powder, half a tsp baking soda, one tsp ground cinnamon, half a tsp salt, one-third cup vegetable oil, three-quarters cup sugar, one tsp vanilla extract, one cup grated zucchini (about one medium zucchini), and half a cup of unsweetened applesauce.

Step 1

Preparing your ingredients

Start by preheating your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). Then take the time to properly grate your zucchini until you have filled one cup. There's no need to peel it; the skin adds color and nutrients. In addition to grating the zucchini, measure out all other ingredients accurately to ensure your bread comes together perfectly.

Step 2

Mixing dry ingredients

In a large mixing bowl, sift and combine the all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, ground cinnamon, and salt. Whisk these dry ingredients together thoroughly. This crucial step ensures they blend well, which is essential for achieving an even texture in your bread. Properly mixing these components forms the base for a perfectly textured vegan zucchini loaf, setting the stage for a successful bake.

Step 3

Combining wet and dry ingredients

In a separate bowl, mix vegetable oil with sugar until well combined. Next, stir in the vanilla extract, then add unsweetened applesauce, mixing until smooth. Gradually incorporate this wet mixture into the dry ingredients, stirring just enough to ensure they combine without overmixing. This careful approach is crucial to prevent the bread from becoming tough, aiming for a moist and tender texture.

Step 4

Baking your zucchini bread

Pour your batter into a greased nine-by-five-inch loaf pan, spreading it evenly with a spatula or back of a spoon. Bake in a preheated oven for about 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, indicating it's done. Allow it to cool in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring onto a wire rack to cool completely.