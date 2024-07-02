In brief Simplifying... In brief Experience the enchantment of Kiruna, Sweden, best known for its northern lights visible from late September to early April.

Experience the magic of Kiruna, Sweden: A northern lights safari

What's the story Kiruna, nestled in Sweden's northernmost reaches, stands as an ideal spot for those eager to experience the spectacle of the northern lights. This quaint town is a fusion of Sami culture, arctic wildlife, and unmatched chances to see the Aurora Borealis against dark, clear skies. The viewing season stretches from September to April, offering ample opportunity for visitors to witness this natural marvel.

Best time to visit Kiruna

The best time to witness the northern lights in Kiruna spans from late September to early April. These months offer nights, creating a perfect canvas for the lights. For optimal viewing, aim to visit around the new moon, when light pollution is at its lowest. Additionally, checking weather forecasts for clear skies can further enhance your chances of experiencing this natural wonder.

Embark on a guided tour

To increase your chances of witnessing the northern lights, participating in a guided safari is highly recommended. Knowledgeable local guides will lead you to the prime spots for viewing this awe-inspiring natural display. These excursions often come with the provision of warm attire and may transport you through the stunning landscapes of Lapland by snowmobile or husky sled, making for an unforgettable adventure.

Explore during daytime

During the daylight in Kiruna, a variety of adventures await. You can explore the unique Icehotel, delve into Sami culture at a local reindeer farm, or enjoy a scenic hike in Abisko National Park. These activities provide a deep dive into the beauty and cultural heritage of Swedish Lapland, offering experiences that are both enriching and memorable.

Capture your memories

Capturing the northern lights requires preparation. Use a camera with manual settings and a tripod for stability. Set your ISO between 800 and 3,200, aperture as wide as possible, and shutter speed at 15 to 30 seconds. Experiment with these settings based on the aurora's intensity, to ensure you capture that perfect photograph.