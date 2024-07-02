In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a Thai-inspired vegan green curry by frying tofu cubes and simmering them with broccoli, carrots, and green beans in a fragrant blend of vegan green curry paste and coconut milk.

What's the story Thai green curry, a staple in Thai cuisine, is renowned for its aromatic blend of herbs and spices. Originating from Thailand, this dish has become popular worldwide, offering rich flavors and versatility for various dietary preferences. Traditionally made with chicken or fish, our vegan and eggless version allows everyone to enjoy its delightful taste. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare vegan green curry, you'll need 400ml coconut milk, two tablespoons of vegan green curry paste, one tablespoon soy sauce, one teaspoon brown sugar, two kaffir lime leaves (torn), 200g tofu (pressed and cubed), one cup broccoli florets, one-half cup sliced carrots, one-half cup trimmed green beans, and a handful of fresh basil leaves. Optionally, add salt to taste.

Step 1

Preparing the tofu

Start by pressing the tofu to remove excess water for about 15 minutes; this helps it absorb flavors better. Once pressed, cut the tofu into bite-sized cubes. In a pan over medium heat with a little oil, fry the tofu until all sides are golden brown. This step adds texture and flavor to the tofu which will enhance the overall dish.

Step 2

Making the curry paste blend

In a large pot over medium heat, add two tablespoons of green curry paste along with one-fourth cup of coconut milk. Stirring constantly for about two minutes allows the flavors to meld together creating a fragrant base for your curry. Ensure your curry paste is vegan as some brands may contain shrimp paste or fish sauce.

Step 3

Adding vegetables and tofu

To your pot containing the curry paste blend, add in your prepared vegetables - broccoli florets, sliced carrots and trimmed green beans along with fried tofu cubes. Stir well, ensuring each piece is coated with the paste mixture, then pour in remaining coconut milk along with soy sauce and brown sugar, mixing thoroughly until everything is well combined.

Step 4

Simmering to perfection

Gently bring your curry mixture to a simmer, then lower the heat to allow it to cook slowly, uncovered, for about 10 minutes or until the vegetables are tender but still crisp. Halfway through the cooking process, add torn kaffir lime leaves. These will infuse the curry with their unique citrus aroma, making your dish authentically Thai-inspired and enhancing its flavor profile.