Jun 27, 2024

What's the story The Moroccan carrot salad, rooted in Morocco's culinary traditions, is vibrant and flavorful. Celebrating bold spices and fresh ingredients, it's more than a side dish; it's a feast of flavors ideal for vegetarians and those seeking eggless options. This salad is a testament to Morocco's love for colorful, healthy eating, promising a delightful taste journey. Let's get cooking!

To prepare this zesty salad, you will need four cups of grated carrots, three tablespoons of olive oil, two tablespoons of fresh lemon juice, one clove of garlic (minced), one teaspoon of ground cumin, one teaspoon of paprika, one-half teaspoon of ground cinnamon, one-fourth teaspoon of salt (adjust to taste), two tablespoons of chopped fresh parsley, and two tablespoons of chopped fresh cilantro.

Prepare the dressing

Begin by crafting the dressing that will beautifully coat our carrots. In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, cumin, paprika, cinnamon, and salt. Whisk these ingredients together until they are well blended. This concoction will act as the flavorful foundation that imbues the salad with its unique Moroccan essence, making it truly distinctive.

Toss the carrots

Place your grated carrots into a large mixing bowl. Gently pour the dressing you prepared earlier over them, making sure each strand is evenly coated. The goal is to mix thoroughly yet gently, to avoid breaking the carrot strands while ensuring they are fully enveloped in those zesty flavors. This step is crucial for achieving the perfect texture and flavor infusion.

Add herbs and serve

Once the carrots are coated with the dressing, add in the freshly chopped parsley and cilantro. Mix gently yet thoroughly, ensuring the carrots maintain their shape while being infused with these herbs. The addition of parsley and cilantro introduces freshness and complements the spices well, enhancing the salad's authentic Moroccan flavor profile. This careful mixing is crucial for the perfect flavor and texture blend.