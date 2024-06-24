In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up tempting tempeh tacos by first steaming and crumbling tempeh, then sautéing it in olive oil with cumin, paprika, chili powder, and salt until golden brown.

Assemble your tacos by warming corn tortillas and topping them with the seasoned tempeh, avocado slices, shredded lettuce, red onion, and salsa.

Serve warm, garnished with cilantro and lime, and consider pairing with rice or beans for a satisfying meal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Serve your guests these tempting tempeh tacos

By Anujj Trehaan 02:30 pm Jun 24, 202402:30 pm

What's the story Tempeh tacos offer a vegetarian twist on traditional Mexican cuisine. Originating from Indonesia, tempeh is a fermented soy product with a nutty flavor and hearty texture, making it an excellent meat substitute. This dish merges the cultural heritage of tacos with the benefits of plant-based eating. Let's start cooking and bring a transformative fiesta to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare tempeh tacos, you'll need one block of tempeh (about eight ounces), two tablespoons olive oil, one teaspoon ground cumin, one teaspoon smoked paprika, half a teaspoon chili powder, salt to taste, eight small corn tortillas, one avocado (sliced), one cup shredded lettuce, one small red onion (finely sliced), and salsa of your choice. Optional garnishes include fresh cilantro leaves and lime wedges.

Step 1

Preparing the tempeh

Start by steaming the tempeh for 10 minutes to make it softer, which also enhances its ability to soak up flavors. After steaming, allow it to cool for a short period before crumbling it into smaller pieces with either your hands or a fork. This crucial step ensures that the tempeh achieves the ideal texture necessary for your tacos, making them truly delightful.

Step 2

Seasoning and cooking tempeh

Heat two tablespoons of olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add crumbled tempeh, a teaspoon each of ground cumin and smoked paprika, half a teaspoon of chili powder, and salt to taste. Saute for five to seven minutes until the tempeh turns golden brown and aromatic. The spices will infuse the tempeh with a traditional taco flavor, enhancing its taste.

Step 3

Assembling the tacos

Warm your corn tortillas on a skillet or directly over an open flame for about 30 seconds on each side until they are pliable and slightly charred at the edges. Place some of the seasoned tempeh mixture onto each tortilla. Top with slices of avocado, shredded lettuce, finely sliced red onion, and salsa according to preference.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Serve your tempeh tacos immediately while they're warm. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves and lime wedges to enhance flavor. These additions bring a refreshing zest that elevates the dish. For a more satisfying meal, pair these tacos with sides like rice or beans, enriching taste and satisfaction. This combination makes for a delightful and fulfilling dining experience, perfect for any occasion.