In brief Simplifying... In brief This cajun cauliflower po'boy recipe is a vegetarian delight.

Start by roasting bite-sized cauliflower florets coated in olive oil and cajun seasoning.

Once crispy, dip them in a flour mixture, almond milk, and panko breadcrumbs for a perfect crust, and roast again until golden brown.

Assemble your sandwich with vegan mayo, lettuce, tomato, and your crispy cauliflower on a French roll or baguette.

Enjoy this hearty, flavorful, and crunchy sandwich! Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Your guests will love this cajun cauliflower po'boy recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 03:54 pm Jun 19, 202403:54 pm

What's the story The cajun cauliflower po'boy is a delightful vegetarian twist on the classic Louisiana sandwich, traditionally filled with meat. This version uses spicy, roasted cauliflower as a hearty and flavorful alternative. Originating from New Orleans' vibrant streets, the po'boy is deeply embedded in Southern culture, known for its simplicity and rich flavors. Let's get cooking to bring a taste of Louisiana into your kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you'll need one large cauliflower. Start by removing its leaves and cutting it into florets, aiming for bite-sized pieces for uniform cooking and easy consumption. Each piece should be roughly the same size to ensure they roast evenly. This cauliflower will act as the main component of your dish, offering a hearty and flavorful foundation for the vegetarian po'boy sandwich.

Step 1

Prepare the cauliflower

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit (220 degrees Celsius). In a large bowl, toss the cauliflower florets with olive oil and cajun seasoning until they are evenly coated. Spread them out on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast in the preheated oven for about 25 minutes or until they are crispy on the edges and tender inside. This will be your flavorful filling.

Step 2

Batter up!

While your cauliflower roasts, prepare two shallow dishes: one with flour seasoned with salt and pepper, and another with almond milk. Place panko breadcrumbs in a third dish. Dip each roasted cauliflower floret first into the flour mixture, then into almond milk, and finally coat it well with panko breadcrumbs. This triple-dipping process ensures each piece is perfectly crusted.

Step 3

Crisp again!

After coating, place the cauliflower florets back on the baking sheet and return them to the oven for another 10 to 15 minutes, or until they are golden brown and crispy. It's important to keep a close eye on them to prevent burning. This step is crucial for achieving the perfect crunch, which is essential for adding texture contrast to your po'boy sandwich.

Step4

Assemble your po'boy

Carefully slice your French rolls or baguettes without cutting them all the way through. Generously spread vegan mayonnaise on both sides of each roll. On one side, layer crisp lettuce leaves followed by fresh slices of tomato. Then, pile your golden, crispy cajun cauliflower high atop this bed of fresh vegetables. Gently close up your sandwiches, ensuring the filling stays securely inside.