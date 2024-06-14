In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a healthy and satisfying Serbian Ajvar dip with red bell peppers, eggplant, garlic, onion, olive oil, vinegar, salt, and black pepper.

Start by roasting the veggies, then peel and chop them before sautéing with garlic and onions.

Finish by seasoning and simmering until you achieve a dip-like consistency.

Enjoy this smoky, flavorful treat!

What's the story Ajvar, a traditional Serbian dip, is celebrated for its rich flavor and versatility. Originating from the Balkans, this vegetarian and eggless delight has been a staple in Serbian cuisine for centuries. Primarily made from red bell peppers and eggplant, it serves as a spread, dip, or side dish. Its cultural significance and taste invite us to explore the art of Ajvar making.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare Ajvar, you will need four large red bell peppers, one large eggplant, three cloves of garlic (minced), one small onion (finely chopped), two tablespoons of olive oil, one tablespoon of vinegar (apple cider or white), salt to taste, and a pinch of black pepper. These simple ingredients come together to create a flavorful dip that's both healthy and satisfying.

Step 1

Roasting the vegetables

Begin by preheating your oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit. Wash the red bell peppers and eggplant thoroughly. Place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast in the oven for about 25-30 minutes or until their skins are charred and blistered. This process helps in peeling off their skins easily later on while also enhancing their smoky flavor.

Step 2

Peeling and chopping

Once roasted, carefully transfer the vegetables to a bowl and cover them with plastic wrap for about 10 minutes. This step significantly eases the peeling process. After they have slightly cooled, gently peel off their skins. Then, remove the stems and seeds from the peppers and chop both the peppers and eggplant into small, even pieces, ready for further preparation.

Step 3

Cooking ajvar dip

Heat olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add onions, cooking until translucent. Then, stir in minced garlic, followed by the roasted, chopped peppers and eggplant. Cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. This process allows the flavors of the garlic, onions, and vegetables to meld together effectively, creating a cohesive and flavorful Ajvar dip mixture.

Step 4

Final touches

Add vinegar, salt, and black pepper to taste into the cooking mixture; stir thoroughly. Then, lower the heat to a simmer. Allow it to cook for 10 more minutes. During this time, the mixture will start to thicken into the consistency typical of a dip. This step is essential for achieving the perfect texture and flavor of the Ajvar dip.