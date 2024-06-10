Next Article

Crafting a spirulina blueberry smoothie bowl: A step-by-step guide

By Anujj Trehaan 03:33 pm Jun 10, 2024

What's the story The spirulina blueberry smoothie bowl is a vibrant, nutritious dish that combines the superfood spirulina with antioxidant-rich blueberries. Originating from the health-conscious corners of culinary tradition, this dish has gained popularity for its blend of flavors and health benefits. It's a perfect breakfast or snack option for those seeking a vegetarian and eggless choice. So, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this delightful smoothie bowl, you will need one banana (sliced and frozen), half a cup of blueberries (fresh or frozen), one tablespoon of spirulina powder, half a cup of almond milk (or any plant-based milk of your choice), one tablespoon of chia seeds, and for garnish, additional blueberries, sliced bananas, chia seeds, and shredded coconut.

Step 1

Preparing your fruits

Begin by preparing your fruits. If not done, slice a banana and freeze it until solid. This crucial step ensures the smoothie bowl's creamy texture. For those using fresh blueberries, wash them well under cold water. If opting for frozen blueberries, there's no need to thaw them before use. This preparation is key for a smooth blending process.

Step 2

Blending your base

In a blender, combine the frozen banana slices with half a cup of blueberries. Then, add one tablespoon of spirulina powder to introduce a vibrant green hue and nutritional benefits. Pour in half a cup of your chosen plant-based milk to aid in blending. Blend on high until you achieve a smooth and creamy consistency, ideal for the base of your smoothie bowl.

Step 3

Adding texture and nutrients

Once blended into a smooth consistency, pour it into your serving bowl. Now is the time to add texture and more nutrients to your smoothie bowl. Sprinkle one tablespoon of chia seeds evenly on top. These seeds not only introduce a crunchy texture but are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, enhancing the bowl's nutritional profile.

Step 4

Garnishing your smoothie bowl

For the final touch, garnish your smoothie bowl with extra blueberries and sliced bananas to enhance sweetness. Add more chia seeds for an additional crunch and omega-3 benefits. Finally, sprinkle some shredded coconut on top for an exotic flavor twist. These garnishes not only add visual appeal but also introduce various textures and flavors that perfectly complement the creamy base of the smoothie bowl.