Cook crunchy and delicious aloo tikki at home

By Anujj Trehaan 01:54 pm Jun 05, 202401:54 pm

What's the story Aloo tikki, a beloved Indian street food, is a spiced potato patty known for its simple yet flavorful ingredients. Originating from the Indian subcontinent, it has become popular for its versatility and easy preparation. Often served with chutneys or as fillings in wraps and burgers, aloo tikki is a vegetarian delight with rich cultural relevance and delicious taste, inviting exploration.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare aloo tikki, you will need two large potatoes (boiled and mashed), one cup of green peas (boiled), two tablespoons of finely chopped cilantro, one teaspoon of cumin powder, one teaspoon of garam masala, half a teaspoon of red chili powder (adjust according to taste), salt to taste, two tablespoons of cornstarch (for binding), and oil for shallow frying.

Step 1

Preparing the potato mixture

Begin by combining the boiled and mashed potatoes with the boiled green peas in a large mixing bowl. It's crucial that both ingredients are cooled to room temperature to facilitate easier blending. Into this mix, incorporate the finely chopped cilantro, adding a burst of freshness. This concoction will serve as the foundational base for your aloo tikki patties, ready for further seasoning and shaping.

Step 2

Seasoning and binding

To the base mixture, add cumin powder, garam masala, red chili powder to suit your taste for spiciness, and salt as needed. Thoroughly mix until the spices are fully integrated into the potato blend. Next, evenly sprinkle cornstarch over the mixture. The cornstarch serves as a crucial binding agent, ensuring that your patties maintain their form during the cooking process.

Step 3

Shaping and frying

Take small portions of the mixture and shape them into round patties, each about half an inch thick. Heat oil in a pan over a medium flame, ready for shallow frying. Once the oil is hot, carefully place the patties in the pan, ensuring they are not overcrowded. Fry each side until it turns golden brown, which should take approximately three minutes per side.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Serve the hot aloo tikkis on their own or enhance their flavor with dips like mint chutney or tangy tamarind sauce. These patties also excel as fillings in veggie burgers or wraps, making them a versatile component of any meal. Their adaptability ensures they can be a delightful addition to various dishes, offering a satisfying vegetarian option for diverse culinary preferences.