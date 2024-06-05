Next Article

Globetrotters' delight': Adventurous travel tales you should read

By Anujj Trehaan 01:51 pm Jun 05, 202401:51 pm

What's the story Travel tales uniquely transport readers worldwide, offering glimpses into exotic locales, thrilling adventures, and cultures far from one's own. For those bitten by wanderlust or dreaming of their next vacation, these books serve as gateways to the world's wonders from home. Embark on a literary journey with five adventurous travel tales that cater to all ages, igniting imagination and inspiring exploration.

'A Walk in the Woods'

Bill Bryson's A Walk in the Woods is an entertaining account of attempting to hike the Appalachian Trail. With humor and insight, Bryson explores the trail's history and ecology while reflecting on friendship and America's wilderness preservation efforts. This book is perfect for those who enjoy a blend of adventure with witty observations about nature and life.

'Around the World in Eighty Days'

Jules Verne's classic novel Around the World in Eighty Days follows Phileas Fogg's daring wager to circumnavigate the globe in just 80 days. Using various modes of transportation and encountering numerous obstacles, Fogg's journey is a testament to human ingenuity and determination. This timeless adventure appeals to readers' sense of adventure and curiosity about different cultures.

'In Patagonia'

Bruce Chatwin's In Patagonia is a captivating travelogue inviting readers on an extraordinary journey through Patagonia's remote landscapes. By blending history, autobiography, and storytelling, Chatwin vividly brings to life the rugged beauty of South America's southern tip. This book serves as an inspiring guide for those drawn to explore less-traveled destinations, painting a detailed picture of the region's unique allure.

'The Motorcycle Diaries'

The Motorcycle Diaries by Ernesto Che Guevara recounts his travels across South America with friend Alberto Granado on an old motorcycle. This memoir offers insights into the diverse cultures encountered and reflects on social injustices observed. It inspires readers to explore with open hearts and minds, encouraging a deeper understanding and empathy toward the varied societies of South America.

'Wild'

Wild by Cheryl Strayed recounts her solo hike of over a thousand miles on the Pacific Crest Trail, seeking healing after personal tragedy. This memoir combines Strayed's emotional journey with the physical challenges she faces, offering an empowering read. It encourages self-discovery and resilience through travel, making it a compelling narrative for anyone looking to find themselves in the wilderness.