Wizarding wonders: Magical coming-of-age novels you should read

What's the story Magic and growing up intertwine in coming-of-age novels, offering readers both escapism and relatable themes of growth, discovery, and self-acceptance. These stories often feature young protagonists navigating the complexities of adolescence with the added twist of magical abilities or worlds. The allure lies in their universal appeal, resonating with anyone who's ever faced the challenges of growing up.

Book 1

'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone'

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling is about Harry Potter, an orphan who learns he's a wizard on his 11th birthday. At Hogwarts School, he makes friends and enemies, exploring his magical heritage and the mystery of his parents' death. This book starts Harry's journey of self-discovery in a world brimming with magic and peril.

Book 2

'The Once and Future King'

The Once and Future King by T.H. White tells the story of King Arthur, known as Wart in his youth, from being an orphan to becoming king. Guided by Merlin, Arthur undergoes transformations into animals, learning vital lessons before claiming Excalibur from the stone. This tale weaves fantasy with growth, delving into justice, power and the essence of human nature.

Book 3

'The Secret Garden'

The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett captures magic through nature's power. Mary Lennox, a neglected girl, finds a locked garden on her uncle's estate. Alongside her cousin Colin and friend Dickon, she brings the garden back to life. This act of rejuvenation heals Mary and brings her happiness, illustrating the enchantment in caring for living things and the transformative power of nature.

Book 4

'A Wrinkle in Time'

A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L'Engle follows Meg Murry, her brother Charles Wallace, and their friend Calvin O'Keefe as they embark on an adventure across time and space to rescue Meg's father from evil forces threatening to upset cosmic balance. Combining science fiction with fantasy elements, this novel explores themes like love overcoming darkness while celebrating individuality.