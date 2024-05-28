Next Article

Explore the real side of Rome

Rome's culinary myths debunked

By Anujj Trehaan 02:19 pm May 28, 202402:19 pm

What's the story Rome, a city deeply rooted in history, is renowned not only for its ancient ruins and art masterpieces but also as a sanctuary for food enthusiasts. Many travelers, however, arrive with misconceptions regarding what constitutes authentic Roman cuisine. This guide is dedicated to dispelling prevalent culinary myths and directing you toward the true delicacies of Roman culinary tradition.

Espresso

Espresso etiquette in Rome

Visitors often think that Italians drink their espresso any time of day. While it's true that coffee is a beloved beverage here, ordering a cappuccino after 11 a.m. might earn you some raised eyebrows. Romans typically enjoy milky coffees in the morning and stick to espresso or caffe normale post-lunch or dinner for its digestive properties.

Pizza

Pizza perceptions

The myth that all Italian pizza resembles the thick-crusted American variety couldn't be further from the truth when it comes to Rome. Roman pizza is thin-crust and crispy, almost cracker-like in texture. It's baked quickly at high temperatures, resulting in a light base perfect for simple yet flavorful toppings like tomato, mozzarella, basil (pizza Margherita), or just olive oil and rosemary (pizza bianca).

Gelato

Gelato guidelines

Many believe brighter gelato means better flavor. However, in Rome, the reality is different. Authentic gelato prioritizes natural ingredients over artificial colors or flavors. Seek out gelaterias where the gelato has muted colors. This usually means they're made with real fruits and natural ingredients, signaling quality. In Rome, this authenticity in gelato is a true sign of excellence.