Next Article

Refer to this travel guide

Embark on a tiger safari in Sunderbans, India

By Anujj Trehaan 11:49 am May 24, 202411:49 am

What's the story The Sundarbans, located in the eastern part of India, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its vast mangrove forests and rich biodiversity. This unique ecosystem is home to the majestic Royal Bengal tiger and a variety of other wildlife. A visit to the Sundarbans offers travelers an opportunity to explore untouched nature and witness wildlife in their natural habitat.

Boat tour

Navigate through mangrove forests

The primary way to explore the Sunderbans is through boat tours. These guided excursions navigate narrow creeks and rivers, enveloped by dense mangrove forests. This journey offers a chance to observe a wide range of flora and fauna, including exotic birds and aquatic animals. The peacefulness of moving through these waterways provides a serene and unparalleled experience.

Wildlife watching

Spot the Royal Bengal Tiger

The highlight of any trip to the Sunderbans is undoubtedly spotting a Royal Bengal Tiger in its natural environment. While sightings are rare and can never be guaranteed, early mornings or late afternoons are considered optimal times for wildlife watching. Guides are skilled at tracking signs of tigers, enhancing your chances of witnessing these magnificent creatures.

Cultural experience

Visit local villages

A visit to local villages within the Sunderbans provides insight into the lives of communities who live on the edge of this wild territory. Interacting with villagers offers a glimpse into their daily routines, traditions, and how they coexist with the surrounding wilderness. It's an enriching experience that adds depth to your understanding of this unique region.

Heritage walk

Explore historical sites

The Sundarbans is not just about its natural beauty; it also houses several historical sites that are a must-visit. Among these, the ruins of Netidhopani Watchtower stand out, offering breathtaking panoramic views and stories from centuries ago. A visit here not only enriches your journey with context about human history in this biodiverse area but also adds an educational dimension to your adventure.