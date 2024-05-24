Next Article

Head over to Bangkok's riverside heritage retreats

By Anujj Trehaan 12:58 pm May 24, 2024

What's the story Bangkok, a city known for its vibrant streets and bustling markets, also harbors serene riverside escapes. Along the banks of the Chao Phraya River, historical sites and tranquil gardens offer a peaceful retreat from the urban rush. These heritage sites provide a glimpse into Thailand's rich culture and history, making them perfect for a weekend getaway.

Explore the Grand Palace Complex

The Grand Palace, with its intricate architecture and sacred temples, is a must-visit. This historic complex houses the revered Emerald Buddha in Wat Phra Kaew. Visitors are captivated by the detailed murals and golden spires that reflect beautifully in the sunlight. It's not just a site of immense beauty but also a place where you can learn about Thailand's royal history and religious practices.

Wander through lush Bang Krachao gardens

Often referred to as Bangkok's green lung, Bang Krachao is an artificial island offering lush landscapes and tranquil paths. Accessible by boat, this hidden gem features floating markets, small villages, and the famous Sri Nakhon Khuean Khan Park. It's an ideal spot for those looking to escape the city's hustle for nature walks or cycling amidst tropical flora.

Discover ancient Ayutthaya

A short trip from Bangkok, Ayutthaya, once the thriving capital of Thailand, is now recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This ancient city is adorned with the ruins of temples and palaces that echo its past splendor. Visitors exploring Ayutthaya gain a deep understanding of Thailand's historical landscape through its remarkable stone structures that have remarkably withstood the test of time.

Relax at Asiatique The Riverfront

Asiatique combines shopping with cultural experiences along the riverbank. This open-air mall features hundreds of boutiques selling unique crafts, clothes, and souvenirs alongside eateries offering local delicacies. After sunset, it transforms into a lively spot where you can enjoy cultural shows or take a ride on the giant Ferris wheel for panoramic views of Bangkok by night.