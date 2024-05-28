Next Article

Head over to Milos, Greece's hidden gem

By Anujj Trehaan 02:17 pm May 28, 2024

What's the story Milos, a volcanic island in the Cyclades, offers an array of stunning beaches and crystal-clear waters. Unlike its more famous neighbors, Milos retains a laid-back charm and unspoiled landscapes. It's the perfect destination for travelers seeking tranquility and natural beauty. The island's unique geological formations create breathtaking coastal scenery, making it an ideal spot for beach lovers.

Sarakiniko

Sarakiniko Beach: Moon on Earth

Sarakiniko Beach is famed for its moon-like landscape, with white volcanic rocks curving around a turquoise bay. This otherworldly scene provides not just a beach day but an experience unlike any other. The smooth, bone-white rocks are perfect for sunbathing or exploring small coves. Early morning or late afternoon visits offer softer light for photography and cooler temperatures for exploring.

Kleftiko

Kleftiko Caves: Nature's artwork

Accessible only by boat, the Kleftiko Caves are a must-visit in Milos. Once a hideout for pirates, these sea caves and rock formations rise majestically from the emerald waters. Swimming or kayaking through the caves reveals hidden beaches and snorkeling spots teeming with marine life. Boat tours often include stories of pirate lore, adding a layer of intrigue to the natural beauty.

Firiplaka

Firiplaka Beach: A colorful retreat

Firiplaka is one of Milos' most picturesque beaches, characterized by its towering cliffs and vibrant turquoise waters contrasted against soft white sands. The beach is partly organized with sunbeds and umbrellas but retains much of its natural charm with unspoiled sections ideal for relaxation. Its shallow waters make it perfect for families or those looking to wade into the Aegean without venturing too deep.

Tsigrado

Tsigrado Beach: An adventurous escape

Tsigrado Beach offers an adventure before you even touch the sand—access involves descending a ladder and rope through a narrow cliff opening. This secluded cove rewards your efforts with crystal-clear waters surrounded by dramatic cliffs. Its remote nature means fewer crowds, providing a peaceful haven for swimming and soaking up the sun in relative solitude, making it a unique escape.