Next Article

Try this recipe

Check out this fusion falafel taco fiesta recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 02:01 pm Jun 05, 202402:01 pm

What's the story The fusion falafel taco is a vegetarian and eggless delight, blending Middle Eastern and Mexican cuisines. It's an innovative twist on traditional dishes, combining the spiced flavors of falafel with the fresh zest of tacos. Ideal for those seeking a new culinary experience without meat or eggs, this dish promises to tantalize your taste buds. Let's start cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, gather one cup of dried chickpeas (soaked overnight), two garlic cloves, one small onion, fresh parsley and cilantro, one teaspoon of cumin powder, half a teaspoon of coriander powder, and salt for the falafel. For the tacos, gather six corn tortillas, a diced tomato, half a diced cucumber, an avocado sliced, one-quarter cup tahini sauce, and lemon wedges for garnish.

Step 1

Prepare the falafel mixture

Drain and rinse the soaked chickpeas thoroughly. In a food processor combine chickpeas with garlic cloves, chopped onion, parsley and cilantro leaves. Pulse until you achieve a coarse mixture. Add in cumin powder and coriander powder along with salt to taste; pulse again until everything is well combined but still retains some texture. This will form your falafel mixture.

Step 2

Shape and cook falafels

Take spoonfuls of the falafel mixture and shape them into small patties or balls depending on your preference. Heat a large pan over medium heat with enough oil to shallow fry these patties. Once hot enough, place them in batches without overcrowding them in the pan; cook until golden brown on both sides, which should take about three to four minutes per side.

Step 3

Warm tortillas and assemble tacos

Warm corn tortillas in a pan over low heat or directly over an open flame until they are pliable but not crispy. To assemble the tacos, spread two tablespoons of tahini sauce on each tortilla. Add two or three falafels, then top with diced tomatoes, cucumber slices, and avocado slices. Finish by squeezing some lemon juice over them before serving immediately.