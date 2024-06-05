Next Article

Feeling hungry? Cook this delicious caponata pasta

By Anujj Trehaan 02:03 pm Jun 05, 2024

What's the story Caponata pasta is a delightful twist on traditional Sicilian caponata, blending its sweet and sour vegetable flavors with pasta for a hearty meal. Originating from Sicily, where caponata is a staple, this dish showcases the region's rich agricultural produce. This vegetarian and eggless version maintains the essence of its origins while offering a fulfilling main course option. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this dish, you'll need one large eggplant (cubed), two tablespoons olive oil, one onion (chopped), three garlic cloves (minced), one red bell pepper (chopped), two tomatoes (diced), three tablespoons capers, one-quarter cup green olives (sliced), two tablespoons balsamic vinegar, one teaspoon sugar, salt and pepper to taste, and 400 grams of your preferred pasta.

Step 1

Preparing your vegetables

Start by heating olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the cubed eggplant and cook until it starts to soften and brown slightly, about five minutes. Remove the eggplant from the pan and set aside. In the same pan, add a bit more olive oil if needed and saute the onion and garlic until they are soft and fragrant.

Step 2

Cooking the caponata sauce

To the sauteed onions and garlic, add chopped red bell pepper. Cook for another three minutes before adding diced tomatoes. Let it simmer for about five minutes until tomatoes break down slightly. Then reintroduce cooked eggplant to this mixture along with capers, green olives, balsamic vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper. Stir well to combine all ingredients evenly.

Step 3

Boiling the pasta

While the caponata sauce simmers on another burner, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add your preferred pasta, cooking it according to package instructions until al dente. Once cooked yet still firm to bite, thoroughly drain the pasta. This step ensures your pasta is perfectly prepared for combining with the sauce.

Step 4

Combining pasta with caponata

Pour the drained pasta into your skillet with the simmering caponata sauce. Mix well, ensuring each strand is coated with sauce for even flavor distribution. Allow the mixture to simmer together for two more minutes, letting the flavors meld perfectly. This process ensures that every bite is flavorful. Serve the dish hot to enjoy its full taste and aroma.