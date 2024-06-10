Next Article

Scandinavian vegan smorgastarta: A step-by-step recipe for a flavorsome day

By Anujj Trehaan 03:38 pm Jun 10, 202403:38 pm

What's the story The Scandinavian vegan smorgastarta, originating from Sweden, is a savory cake traditionally made with layers of bread and fillings like seafood, meat, and vegetables. Our entirely plant-based and eggless version serves as a perfect centerpiece for gatherings or special occasions. Embracing its rich history and cultural significance as a festive dish in Scandinavia, this vegan adaptation remains celebratory. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegan smorgastarta, gather one unsliced whole grain bread loaf (about 20 slices), two cups vegan cream cheese, one cup hummus, one thinly sliced cucumber, two sliced tomatoes, one sliced red onion, half a cup chopped dill pickles, one cup shredded lettuce, and half a cup thinly sliced radishes for garnish. For topping, mix two cups vegan mayonnaise with two tablespoons mustard.

Step 1

Prepare the bread base

Begin by carefully trimming the crusts from your bread slices to create uniform squares or rectangles, which will serve as the smorgastarta's base. For the cake's structure, three layers of bread are needed, so plan the number of slices based on your serving platter's size. After preparation, place the first layer of bread directly on your serving plate to start building your cake.

Step 2

Layering fillings

Spread a generous layer of vegan cream cheese over the first layer of bread. Then add a layer each of cucumber slices and tomato slices over it. Place another layer of bread on top and spread hummus evenly across it before adding layers of red onion slices and chopped dill pickles. Cover these with another layer of bread to prepare for the final toppings.

Step 3

Add final toppings

Combine two cups of vegan mayonnaise with two tablespoons of mustard, mixing until smooth, to create the topping mixture. Spread this mixture thoroughly over the top and sides of the smorgastarta, ensuring all exposed bread is evenly covered for a traditional cake-like look. Embellish by surrounding the base with shredded lettuce and artistically topping with radish slices for garnish.

Step 4

Chill before serving

Once assembled, wrap your smorgastarta loosely with plastic wrap and chill it in the refrigerator for at least four hours, or overnight for optimal flavor melding. This chilling period allows the flavors to blend beautifully. When ready to serve, slice it as you would a regular cake, revealing the harmonious layers and flavors developed through chilling.