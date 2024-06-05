Next Article

Bulgaria on your plate: Try this banitsa bites recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 02:17 pm Jun 05, 202402:17 pm

What's the story Banitsa is a traditional Bulgarian dish that is deeply rooted in the country's culinary traditions. Typically made with layers of filo pastry, cheese, and sometimes eggs, it's a staple during celebrations and family gatherings. However, our version is both vegetarian and eggless, making it accessible to a wider audience. Let's get cooking and bring a piece of Bulgaria into your kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this dish, gather one package of thawed filo pastry, two cups of grated mozzarella or vegan cheese, one cup of unsweetened yogurt (plant-based is fine), one-half cup carbonated water, one-half cup vegetable oil, one teaspoon baking powder, and salt to taste. These ingredients create a balance of crispy and creamy textures in the final dish.

Step 1

Preparing the filling

Begin preparing the banitsa bites filling by mixing grated cheese with yogurt in a large bowl. If opting for a plant-based version, choose unsweetened yogurt to keep the dish savory. Incorporate baking powder and a pinch of salt, mixing until you achieve a uniform mixture. This creamy filling will be layered between filo pastry sheets, contributing to the banitsa's distinctive texture.

Step 2

Assembling banitsa bites

Take one sheet of filo pastry and lay it flat on your work surface. Brush lightly with vegetable oil then spoon some of the cheese mixture along one edge. Roll up tightly like a cigar then coil into a spiral shape; this creates individual bites rather than one large pie. Repeat this process until all ingredients are used up.

Step 3

Baking your banitsa bites

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit). Arrange your banitsa spirals snugly in an oiled baking tray. Before placing them in the oven, pour over them evenly with carbonated water—this helps achieve that golden-brown crust while keeping everything moist inside. Bake for about 30 minutes or until they turn golden brown on top.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Once your banitsa bites have reached the perfect golden brown finish, let them cool for a brief moment before serving. These bites are most delightful when warm, offering a cozy sensation but not overly hot straight from the oven. Ideal as an appetizer or a snack for any social gathering, they equally serve as a comforting addition to a meal enjoyed at home.