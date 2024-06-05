Next Article

Recipe-o'-clock: Cook Swiss chard paneer wraps

By Anujj Trehaan 02:11 pm Jun 05, 202402:11 pm

What's the story Swiss chard paneer wraps are a vibrant, nutritious blend, combining paneer's hearty texture with the fresh, leafy goodness of Swiss chard. Born from a fusion of Indian flavors and Mediterranean Swiss chard usage, this dish highlights vegetarian cooking's versatility. It's perfect for those seeking a wholesome meal free from meat or eggs. Let's start cooking and bring this delightful wrap to your dining table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare Swiss chard paneer wraps, you will need 200 grams of paneer (cut into small cubes), six large Swiss chard leaves, one tablespoon olive oil, one teaspoon cumin seeds, one onion (finely chopped), two cloves garlic (minced), one teaspoon grated ginger, two tomatoes (chopped), one teaspoon turmeric powder, one teaspoon coriander powder, salt to taste, and fresh cilantro for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the filling

Start by heating olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add cumin seeds and let them sizzle for about 30 seconds. Then add chopped onions and saute until they turn translucent. Incorporate minced garlic and grated ginger into the pan, stirring frequently until the raw smell disappears. This base will give your filling its aromatic foundation.

Step 2

Cooking paneer mixture

To the sauteed base, add chopped tomatoes along with turmeric and coriander powder. Cook until tomatoes are soft and mushy. Now add paneer cubes to the mixture. Gently mix everything together so that the paneer is well-coated with spices but remains intact. Cook for about five minutes on low heat then season with salt according to taste.

Step 3

Preparing Swiss chard leaves

While the filling slightly cools, start preparing your Swiss chard leaves. First, wash them thoroughly under cold running water to ensure they are clean. Next, carefully cut off their hard stems, which could hinder the rolling process. Finally, blanch the leaves in boiling water for about two minutes. They should become pliable but remain firm enough to maintain their shape when wrapped.

Step 4

Assembling and serving

Place a blanched Swiss chard leaf on a clean, flat surface. Spoon a generous amount of the prepared paneer mixture onto one end of the leaf. Carefully roll it up tightly in the style of a burrito, making sure to fold in both ends securely. This ensures the filling remains well-contained inside, ready for serving or enjoying as a delightful vegetarian meal.