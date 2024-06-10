Next Article

Guests coming over? Serve this savory spinach mushroom quiche

Jun 10, 2024

What's the story The savory spinach mushroom quiche is a delightful, vegetarian and eggless dish with origins in French cuisine. This version offers a plant-based alternative, using no eggs or cream, yet it doesn't compromise on flavor. Quiches are celebrated globally for their versatility and ease of preparation, making them a favorite for any meal. Let's get cooking and bring this vegetarian delight to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this savory quiche, you will need one cup of unsweetened almond milk, one-half cup chickpea flour, one tablespoon nutritional yeast, one teaspoon turmeric powder, salt and pepper to taste, one tablespoon olive oil, one diced onion, two cloves garlic minced, two cups chopped fresh spinach, one cup sliced mushrooms, and one pre-made pie crust (ensure it's vegan).

Step 1

Prepare the filling

Begin by warming olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add diced onion and minced garlic, sauteing until onions are translucent, about three to four minutes. Introduce sliced mushrooms next, cooking until soft and their moisture is released, around five minutes. Stir in chopped spinach until wilted. Once everything is cooked well, remove from heat.

Step 2

Mix the batter

In a mixing bowl, combine unsweetened almond milk, chickpea flour, nutritional yeast and turmeric powder. Add salt and pepper to taste. Whisk thoroughly until smooth and free of lumps. This mixture acts as an egg substitute, offering structure and flavor to the quiche. It's a crucial step in creating a delicious, eggless vegetarian delight that doesn't compromise on taste or texture.

Step 3

Combine ingredients & bake

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). Place the sauteed mixture of onions, garlic, mushrooms and spinach evenly into the pre-made vegan pie crust. Gently pour the chickpea flour batter over the vegetables, ensuring it covers them evenly within the crust. This step is essential for a perfectly baked quiche, blending flavors and textures harmoniously.

Step4

Serve & Enjoy!

Once thoroughly baked, allow the quiche to cool slightly before slicing it into wedges. This step makes serving easier and enhances the flavors by giving them time to meld together more cohesively after the baking process is complete. Serve it warm or at room temperature, accompanied by a fresh salad, for an enjoyable meal at any time of day.