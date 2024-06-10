Next Article

Recipe: Prepare this delicious Swiss chard gnudi

By Anujj Trehaan 03:17 pm Jun 10, 2024

What's the story Swiss chard gnudi is a delightful vegetarian dish that hails from the rich culinary traditions of Italy. Known for its light, fluffy texture, and vibrant flavors, this dish is a testament to the simplicity and elegance of Italian cooking. Made with fresh Swiss chard and ricotta cheese, it's a perfect example of how minimal ingredients can create something truly special. So, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To embark on this culinary journey, you'll need one bunch of Swiss chard (leaves separated from stems), one cup of whole milk ricotta cheese, three-quarters cup of all-purpose flour and some extra for dusting, one-quarter cup of grated Parmesan cheese, a pinch of nutmeg, and salt and black pepper to taste. These simple ingredients will come together to create something magical.

Step 1

Preparing the Swiss chard

Start by washing the Swiss chard leaves thoroughly. Next, boil a large pot of salted water and blanch the leaves for two minutes until wilted yet vibrant. Immediately immerse them in an ice bath to halt cooking. Once cool, squeeze out all excess water from the leaves. This crucial step ensures your gnudi achieves the correct consistency.

Step 2

Making the gnudi dough

Finely chop the blanched Swiss chard and place it in a large bowl. Add the ricotta cheese, all-purpose flour, grated Parmesan cheese, a pinch of nutmeg, salt, and black pepper. Mix gently until just combined, being careful not to overmix to avoid tough gnudi. If the mixture seems too wet or sticky, gradually add more flour until reaching a manageable consistency.

Step 3

Shaping and cooking gnudi

Dust your hands with flour and shape the gnudi mixture into one-inch balls or ovals. Boil another pot of salted water. Gently drop the gnudi in batches to avoid sticking. They cook fast, floating to the surface in about three minutes—indicating they're done. Use a slotted spoon to transfer them onto a serving plate, ready to enjoy.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Swiss chard gnudi are best enjoyed hot from the pot! For an extra touch of flavor and elegance, serve them drizzled with melted butter infused with sage, or sprinkle some extra Parmesan cheese on top before serving alongside crusty bread or atop fresh salad greens for contrast in textures—a true vegetarian delight that showcases Italian culinary simplicity at its best.