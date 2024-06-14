In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up an Indo-Italian vegetarian lasagna by sautéing veggies in olive oil, seasoning with garam masala and turmeric, and layering them with lasagna noodles, marinara sauce, and cheese.

Bake this fusion delight at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 minutes, ensuring a golden, bubbly top.

Try this Indo-Italian vegetarian lasagna recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 03:03 pm Jun 14, 2024

What's the story Fusion Indo-Italian vegetarian lasagna blends the comforting layers of traditional Italian lasagna with the vibrant, aromatic flavors of Indian cuisine. This dish is a testament to the creativity in modern cooking, where culinary traditions from different parts of the world enrich each other. It's perfect for vegetarians and those avoiding eggs, promising a delightful taste experience. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, you need one package lasagna noodles, two cups ricotta (or alternative), one cup grated mozzarella (vegan or regular), one large jar marinara sauce, two tablespoons olive oil, one chopped onion, three minced garlic cloves, one diced bell pepper, two cups chopped spinach, one cup sliced mushrooms, two teaspoons garam masala, one teaspoon turmeric powder, salt, and pepper.

Step 1

Prepare the vegetable mixture

Heat olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Saute onions and garlic until they're soft and translucent. Add bell peppers and mushrooms, cooking until tender. Stir in spinach, which cooks down quickly. Season with garam masala and turmeric powder for an Indian flavor profile. Continue cooking for five minutes before setting the mixture aside.

Step 2

Assemble the lasagna layers

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenehit (190 degrees Celsius). Begin by spreading a thin layer of marinara sauce in a baking dish. Place lasagna noodles on this layer, breaking as needed for fit. Spread half the vegetable mixture over noodles, add dollops of ricotta evenly spaced, and sprinkle with mozzarella. Repeat these layers with the remaining ingredients, ensuring to finish with a layer of mozzarella on top.

Step 3

Bake your creation

Cover your assembled lasagna with aluminum foil and bake in a preheated oven for about 25 minutes. Then remove the foil and bake for an additional 15 minutes or until the top is golden brown and bubbly. Let it cool slightly before serving; this allows the layers to set properly, making it easier to cut into portions.