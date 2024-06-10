Next Article

What's the story Cornbread, a staple in Southern American cuisine, has evolved from Native American origins to a beloved side dish worldwide. Its versatility allows for countless variations, including spicy, sweet, and savory versions. We're exploring an eggless and vegetarian twist today: the ultimate spicy jalapeno cornbread. It's perfect for those seeking a kick of heat without compromising flavor. Let's get cooking.

For this spicy journey, gather one cup each of all-purpose flour and yellow cornmeal, one tablespoon baking powder, half a teaspoon of salt, and one-fourth cup of sugar (optional). Use one cup milk (plant-based for vegan), one-third cup vegetable oil or vegan butter, two tablespoons apple cider vinegar, and two to three chopped jalapenos. Optionally add half a cup corn kernels.

Start by preheating your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius) and greasing an eight-inch square baking pan or cast-iron skillet. In a large bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, yellow cornmeal, baking powder, salt and sugar if using. This step ensures that your cornbread has an even distribution of each ingredient, which is crucial for texture and flavor.

In a separate bowl or large measuring jug, combine the milk, vegetable oil or melted vegan butter, and apple cider vinegar. Stir thoroughly until everything is fully blended. The addition of apple cider vinegar is key, as it not only adds a subtle tanginess but also reacts with the baking powder, ensuring that the cornbread rises beautifully without the use of eggs.

Gradually add the wet mixture to the dry ingredients, stirring gently but consistently until just combined. Avoid overmixing to prevent the bread from becoming dense. Carefully fold in the chopped jalapenos and corn kernels, if using, to ensure they're evenly distributed throughout the batter. This step is key for achieving the perfect balance of flavors and textures in your cornbread.

Transfer your batter into the prepared pan or skillet, smoothing out the top with a spatula. Bake in a preheated oven for about 20-25 minutes or until golden brown on top and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean or with a few crumbs attached. Let it cool slightly before slicing into squares or wedges.