Recipe: Prepare sweet potato quesadillas for a flavorsome day

By Anujj Trehaan 10:15 am Jun 06, 202410:15 am

What's the story Sweet potato quesadillas are a delightful twist on the traditional Mexican dish, tailored for vegetarians and those avoiding eggs. Originating from Mexico, quesadillas traditionally feature cheese and sometimes meat between tortillas. This version, however, celebrates the sweetness of sweet potatoes, combined with a mix of spices and vegetables for a hearty filling. Perfect for any meal of the day, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For Sweet Potato Quesadillas, gather two large sweet potatoes (peeled, cubed), one tablespoon olive oil, one teaspoon cumin powder, one-half teaspoon paprika, salt to taste, one cup black beans (rinsed, drained), one large onion (finely chopped), two cloves garlic (minced), eight medium flour tortillas, and two cups shredded vegetarian cheese. Optional garnishes are avocado slices, salsa, or sour cream.

Step 1

Prepare the sweet potato filling

Start by preheating your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degree Celsius). Toss the cubed sweet potatoes with olive oil, cumin powder, paprika, and salt until evenly coated. Spread them out on a baking sheet in a single layer. Roast in the oven for about 25 minutes or until tender and slightly caramelized at the edges. Once done, lightly mash them while still chunky.

Step 2

Saute onions and garlic

As the sweet potatoes roast, heat a skillet on medium. Add olive oil, then the chopped onions. Saute until they soften and turn translucent, about five minutes. Next, add the minced garlic to the skillet, cooking it for another minute until it emits a fragrant aroma. This process ensures a flavorful base for the quesadilla filling.

Step 3

Combine filling ingredients

After the sweet potatoes are roasted, add them to the skillet with the sauteed onions and garlic. Then, incorporate the rinsed and drained black beans. Stir all these ingredients together over low heat, ensuring they combine well. This mixture will then serve as the rich and flavorful filling for your quesadillas, ready to delight with every bite.

Step 4

Assemble and cook quesadillas

Lay out four tortillas on your work surface. Spread an even layer of sweet potato filling over each tortilla before sprinkling generously with shredded cheese. Place another tortilla on top like a sandwich. Heat a clean skillet over medium heat — cook each quesadilla for about three minutes per side or until golden brown with melted cheese inside.