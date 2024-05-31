Next Article

Brazil on your plate!

Cook this delectable Brazilian black bean stew

By Anujj Trehaan 12:35 pm May 31, 202412:35 pm

Originating from Brazil, the black bean stew, or feijoada, is traditionally made with black beans and meat. Our version is vegetarian and eggless, making it accessible to more people. This dish embodies Brazilian cuisine and culture in every bite. It's rich in history and flavor, making it an ideal meal for any day. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this culinary journey, you'll need: two cups of dried black beans (soaked overnight), one large onion (chopped), two cloves of garlic (minced), two large tomatoes (diced), one red bell pepper (diced), one teaspoon ground cumin, one-half teaspoon paprika, salt to taste, freshly ground black pepper to taste, four cups vegetable broth, and two tablespoons olive oil. Garnish with chopped cilantro or parsley.

Step 1

Preparing the beans

Begin by rinsing the soaked black beans under cold water until the water runs clear. In a large pot, add these beans along with four cups of fresh water. Bring to a boil over high heat then reduce to a simmer. Let them cook uncovered for about an hour or until they are tender but not falling apart. Drain any excess water once done.

Step 2

Sauteing vegetables

While your beans simmer on one burner, heat two tablespoons of olive oil in another pot or deep pan over medium heat. Add chopped onions and minced garlic, sauteing until translucent and fragrant, about five minutes. Then incorporate diced tomatoes and red bell pepper, seasoned with ground cumin and paprika. This process prepares the vegetables for combining with the beans.

Step 3

Combining ingredients

After your vegetables have softened slightly, about 10 minutes, it's time to combine them with the cooked black beans. Now, pour in four cups of vegetable broth. This step is essential as it not only facilitates a smooth combination of all ingredients but also ensures the stew achieves that rich, thick consistency characteristic of a traditional feijoada.

Step 4

Final touches

Bring the combined ingredients to a boil, then lower the heat for a gentle simmer. Continue for 30 minutes, allowing flavors to meld beautifully. During these moments, season with salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. This crucial step enhances the stew's rich flavor, ensuring it achieves the traditional taste profile expected of this dish.