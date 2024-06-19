In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a Caribbean delight with this simple jerk tofu skewers recipe.

Start by pressing and cubing tofu, then marinate it in a zesty mix of soy sauce, maple syrup, lime juice, spices, garlic, ginger, and olive oil.

Grill the marinated tofu on skewers until charred, and serve hot with lime wedges and cilantro for a burst of tropical flavors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Add this to your recipe diary

Try this zesty Caribbean jerk tofu skewers recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 03:49 pm Jun 19, 202403:49 pm

What's the story The Caribbean jerk tofu skewers are a vegetarian delight, infusing the vibrant Caribbean flavors into a meatless dish. Drawing from the Caribbean's rich culinary traditions, it features spicy, sweet, and tangy notes. Traditionally celebrated for allspice and Scotch bonnet peppers, this version brings those flavors to tofu. Ideal for grilling season or an indoor meal, let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this journey, gather 14 ounces of extra-firm tofu (pressed, cubed), two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon each of maple syrup and lime juice, one teaspoon of ground allspice, a one-half teaspoon each of ground cinnamon and nutmeg, two minced garlic cloves, one tablespoon grated ginger, two tablespoons olive oil, and some salt. Use wooden or metal skewers. Serve with lime wedges, and chopped cilantro.

Step 1

Prepare your tofu

Begin by pressing your tofu for at least 30 minutes to remove excess water, which is essential for better absorption of the marinade. After pressing, cut the tofu into even, bite-sized cubes. These cubes should be the perfect size for threading onto skewers without difficulty. This initial step is vital for ensuring that your skewers have the ideal texture and are ready for marinating.

Step 2

Whip up the marinade

In a bowl large enough for your tofu, combine soy sauce, maple syrup, lime juice, ground allspice, cinnamon, nutmeg, minced garlic, grated ginger, olive oil, and salt. Mix thoroughly until the ingredients are fully incorporated. This zesty marinade is crucial for endowing the skewers with their signature Caribbean jerk flavor, making each bite a delightful experience.

Step3

Marinate the tofu

Coat each tofu cube in the marinade, ensuring thorough coverage. For best flavor, marinate in the refrigerator for at least one hour, though overnight is preferable for deeper taste. The longer it marinates, the more flavorful your skewers will be. This step is crucial for infusing the tofu with the signature Caribbean jerk flavors, making each bite a rich and savory experience.

Step4

Grill to perfection

Thread the marinated tofu cubes onto skewers. If using wooden skewers, soak them in water beforehand to prevent them from burning. Grill the skewers over medium heat, turning them occasionally, until all sides are nicely charred, about 15 minutes. Serve the skewers hot, garnished with fresh lime wedges and chopped cilantro. Enjoy a burst of flavors with every bite.