02:10 pm Jun 24, 2024

What's the story Shakshuka, a North African and Middle Eastern dish, is known for its rich tomato and spice base. Traditionally featuring eggs poached in this sauce, our vegan version uses tofu instead, welcoming everyone to enjoy it. Ideal for breakfast, brunch, or dinner, this recipe introduces a culinary tradition with a vegan twist to your table. Let's start cooking.

For this vegan shakshuka, gather one 14-ounce block of firm tofu, two tablespoons olive oil, one large diced onion, three minced garlic cloves, one diced red bell pepper, two 14-ounce cans of diced tomatoes, two tablespoons tomato paste, one teaspoon each of cumin and paprika, half a teaspoon chili powder (to taste), salt, pepper, and fresh cilantro or parsley for garnish.

Prepare the tofu

Begin by pressing the tofu to draw out excess water. Wrap it in a clean kitchen towel or paper towels, then place a heavy object atop. Let it sit for about 15 minutes. After pressing, crumble the tofu into bite-sized pieces that resemble scrambled eggs. This will act as your egg substitute in the shakshuka recipe.

Saute vegetables

Heat two tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add one large diced onion, cooking until it becomes translucent, about five minutes. Then, add three minced garlic cloves and one diced red bell pepper, cooking for another five minutes. Ensure the vegetables are softened but not browned, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.

Add tomatoes and spices

Add the diced tomatoes with their juice and the tomato paste to the skillet containing the sauteed vegetables. Season this mixture with cumin, paprika, chili powder, salt, and pepper to taste. Stir everything together thoroughly to ensure the ingredients are well combined. Let this simmer on a low heat setting for about 10 minutes, allowing the flavors to blend together harmoniously.

Incorporate tofu

Carefully fold the crumbled tofu into the tomato mixture, avoiding stirring too vigorously to preserve its texture. Cover and allow to simmer on low heat for 10 minutes. This step lets the tofu fully absorb the flavors from the sauce. It's important to taste test during this phase, adjusting seasoning as necessary, to ensure the dish reaches its full savory potential.