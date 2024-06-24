In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a Turkish delight with this simple recipe for stuffed eggplant, or Imam bayildi.

Voila, a taste of Turkey right in your kitchen!

By Anujj Trehaan 02:53 pm Jun 24, 202402:53 pm

What's the story Imam bayildi, a classic Turkish dish, is a testament to the rich culinary heritage of the Mediterranean region. This vegetarian and eggless recipe features eggplants stuffed with a savory mixture of tomatoes, onions, garlic and spices, slowly cooked to perfection. Its name translates to "the imam fainted," supposedly because of its delicious taste. Let's get cooking and bring this delightful dish to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, you need two large eggplants, one large onion (thinly sliced), four minced garlic cloves, two large chopped tomatoes, one chopped green bell pepper, a quarter cup of parsley, and one teaspoon of ground allspice or cinnamon. Include three tablespoons of olive oil for frying and extra for drizzling. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 1

Preparing the eggplants

Start by slicing your eggplants in half lengthwise. Using a spoon or knife carefully hollow out each half leaving about a half-inch thick shell so it can hold the stuffing later on. Sprinkle salt over the flesh side and set aside for about 20 minutes; this process helps remove some bitterness from the eggplants. Rinse under cold water and pat dry with paper towels.

Step 2

Cooking the filling

In a large skillet over medium heat, add three tablespoons of olive oil. Once hot, saute onions and garlic until they start to soften, about five minutes. Add tomatoes and green bell peppers, cooking until soft, another five minutes. Stir in parsley, allspice or cinnamon, salt, and pepper. Cook for two more minutes then remove from heat.

Step 3

Stuffing the eggplants

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). Begin by taking your prepared eggplant halves and fill them generously with the cooked vegetable mixture, ensuring it's evenly distributed among all the halves. Next, carefully place the stuffed eggplants in a baking dish that has been either lightly oiled or lined with parchment paper. Finally, drizzle olive oil over each of the stuffed halves before baking.

Step 4

Baking to perfection

Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil; bake in preheated oven for about 40-45 minutes until eggplants are tender when pierced with a fork; uncover during the last ten minutes if you prefer a slightly crispy top. Serve warm as a main course or side dish; enjoy a flavorsome journey through Turkish cuisine right at home!