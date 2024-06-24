In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a delightful eggplant involtini at home with eggplants, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara sauce, olive oil, dried oregano, salt, pepper, and fresh basil.

Prepare eggplant involtini at home for a flavorsome day

What's the story Eggplant involtini is a celebrated Italian dish, showcasing eggplants wrapped around a savory filling. Originating in Italy, this recipe is a testament to Italian culinary creativity, utilizing simple ingredients to craft flavors that are both rich and satisfying. Traditionally incorporating cheese and occasionally meat, our adaptation is vegetarian and eggless, making it accessible to a broader audience. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this enchanting dish, you will need two large eggplants, one cup of ricotta cheese (use a dairy-free alternative for vegan), one cup of grated mozzarella (again, opt for vegan if necessary), two cups of marinara sauce, one tablespoon of olive oil, one teaspoon of dried oregano, and some salt and pepper to taste. For garnishing: fresh basil leaves.

Step 1

Prepare the eggplants

Begin by slicing your eggplants lengthwise into about one-quarter-inch thick slices. You should aim for about eight slices per eggplant. Lay these slices on a baking sheet lined with paper towels and sprinkle them lightly with salt. This process helps draw out moisture from the eggplant slices. Allow them to sit for about 15 minutes before patting them dry with additional paper towels.

Step 2

Create the filling

Begin by placing ricotta cheese or its vegan substitute into a mixing bowl. Add half of the grated mozzarella, setting aside the rest for topping. Include dried oregano, then season with salt and pepper to taste. Mix these components well until they blend into a smooth, homogeneous filling. This mixture is now ready to be used in the eggplant involtini, promising rich flavors.

Step 3

Assemble involtini

Start by preheating your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenehit (190 degrees Celsius). Lay an eggplant slice flat on your work surface. Place a generous spoonful of the cheese mixture at one end of the slice. Then, gently but firmly roll it up, ensuring the filling stays inside. Repeat this process with each eggplant slice until all are rolled. This step is crucial for forming your involtini before baking.

Step 4

Bake and serve

Spread half of the marinara sauce at the bottom of a baking dish, ensuring it's large enough to hold all involtini in a single layer without overcrowding. Place each rolled involtini seam side down in the dish on top of the sauce. Then, pour the remaining marinara sauce over the top of the involtini. Finish by evenly sprinkling the remaining mozzarella cheese over them.