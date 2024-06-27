In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a vegetarian Brazilian Moqueca using thinly sliced onions, minced garlic, bell peppers, and heart of palm for a meaty texture.

Brazilian moqueca with heart of palm: A vegetarian delight

By Anujj Trehaan 09:08 pm Jun 27, 202409:08 pm

What's the story Originating from Brazil, moqueca is a traditional stew that has been savored for centuries. Traditionally made with fish, our version swaps in heart of palm for a vegetarian twist, maintaining the dish's rich flavors and textures. This eggless and vegetarian rendition pays homage to Brazil's vibrant culinary landscape while offering a hearty meal option. So, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegetarian Brazilian Moqueca, gather one large onion, thinly sliced. This onion forms the stew's base, contributing sweetness and depth. It's crucial for the dish's rich aroma and flavor profile. Ensure the onion is prepared as indicated to perfectly build the traditional moqueca's foundation. This ingredient is essential in creating the authentic taste and texture desired in this hearty meal.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Start by heating the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the sliced onions and cook until they become translucent. Then incorporate the minced garlic along with both red and yellow bell peppers. Saute these ingredients for about five minutes or until they start to soften. This step lays down the flavorful foundation for our moqueca.

Step 2

Adding heart of palm and seasonings

To the pot with the sauteed vegetables, add the heart of palm pieces. Also, incorporate tomato paste to ensure all ingredients are evenly coated. Season this mixture with salt and pepper, adjusting according to your taste preferences. The heart of palm introduces a meaty texture without incorporating any animal products, making it an ideal choice for this vegetarian dish.

Step 3

Simmering with coconut milk

Add the coconut milk to the pot and gently bring the mixture to a simmer over low heat. Let it cook without a cover for about 10 minutes. This duration allows the stew to thicken slightly, enriching it with the creamy flavors of coconut. It's important to avoid a vigorous boil during this process, as that could lead to the coconut milk separating.

Step 4

Final touches before serving

Just before serving, ensure to stir in freshly squeezed lime juice, which adds a notable zest that significantly brightens the dish. Generously garnish your Brazilian Moqueca with freshly chopped cilantro, introducing a burst of freshness and an appealing pop of color. Serve this delightful stew hot, alongside rice or your choice of grain, making it a perfectly complete and satisfying meal for any occasion.