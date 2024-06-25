In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a slice of Italy with this simple Caprese flatbread recipe.

Start by brushing a flatbread with olive oil and topping it with alternating slices of ripe tomato and fresh mozzarella, seasoned with salt and pepper.

Bake until the cheese bubbles, then garnish with fresh basil and a drizzle of balsamic glaze for a harmonious blend of flavors and textures.

Enjoy this crispy, gooey delight while it's warm! Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Recipe-o'-clock: Cook delicious Italian caprese flatbread

By Anujj Trehaan 12:22 pm Jun 25, 202412:22 pm

What's the story The Italian caprese flatbread combines the fresh flavors of Italy in a simple, vegetarian, and eggless dish. Originating from the beautiful island of Capri, this dish reflects the colors of the Italian flag with its vibrant tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil leaves. It's a testament to Italy's love for simple, quality ingredients that come together to create something truly magical. So, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this culinary journey, gather one large flatbread or naan, two medium ripe tomatoes sliced thinly, 200 grams of fresh mozzarella cheese sliced, a handful of fresh basil leaves, two tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil, one tablespoon of balsamic glaze (optional) for drizzling, and salt and pepper to taste. These ingredients are set to deliver a slice of Italy to your plate.

Step 1

Prepare your flatbread base

Begin by warming your oven to 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees Fahrenheit). Lay your flatbread on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Gently brush the top with one tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil. This initial step is crucial as it ensures that your flatbread will turn crisp and golden in the oven, all while maintaining enough moisture to support the toppings effectively.

Step 2

Add toppings generously

Arrange slices of ripe tomato and fresh mozzarella cheese alternately on the flatbread, slightly overlapping for an appealing look. Season with salt and pepper to taste. This simplicity is key, allowing each ingredient's flavor to shine without overshadowing the others. It enhances both the dish's aesthetics and its taste, ensuring a harmonious blend of flavors with every bite.

Step 3

Bake to perfection

Bake in the preheated oven for about 10 minutes, or until the cheese has melted and starts bubbling around the edges. The aroma that will begin to fill your kitchen is utterly irresistible, serving as a testament to how simple ingredients can transform into something spectacular. This crucial step achieves the perfect blend of crispy and gooey textures that elevate this dish.

Step 4

Garnish and serve

After baking, let the flatbread cool slightly, then garnish with fresh basil leaves. Optionally, drizzle balsamic glaze over it for added flavor depth that beautifully complements the other ingredients' freshness. Slice into pieces and serve immediately while warm, ensuring a perfect blend of flavors and textures in every bite. This step elevates the dish, making it a memorable experience.