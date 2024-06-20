In brief Simplifying... In brief Parisian cuisine is more than just croissants. It's a symphony of flavors from traditional dishes like Ratatouille, a vegetable stew, to versatile crepes filled with sweet or savory fillings.

Paris on your plate!

What to eat in Paris: Beyond the croissant

By Anujj Trehaan 02:05 pm Jun 20, 202402:05 pm

What's the story Paris, a city celebrated for its art, fashion, and cuisine, offers an experience that transcends the well-known croissant. These flaky pastries are indeed a must-try; however, the culinary landscape of Paris is both vast and varied. From delightful street food to sophisticated dishes, the cuisine of Paris invites travelers to explore a range of flavors that extend well beyond the familiar cliche.

Recommendation 1

Savor the authentic ratatouille

Ratatouille is not just a heartwarming animated movie but also one of Paris's traditional dishes. This vegetable stew combines eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, and tomatoes seasoned with herbs de Provence. It's a testament to how simple ingredients can create a melody of flavors. Ratatouille embodies the essence of French cuisine - fresh produce cooked to perfection.

Recommendation 2

Discover the delightful crepes

Crepes are versatile French pancakes that can be found in many Parisian cafes and street vendors. They come in sweet and savory varieties, filled with anything from simple sugar and lemon juice to complex combinations like spinach and cheese. The batter is made from flour, milk, and butter, offering a light yet satisfying meal or snack at any time of day.

Recommendation 3

Indulge in onion soup

French onion soup may seem simple, but in Paris, it becomes extraordinary. This dish features caramelized onions in a rich vegetable broth, topped with toasted bread and melted cheese, creating a comforting yet sophisticated experience. Ideal for chilly evenings or as a starter to a larger meal, it showcases the depth of Parisian cuisine beyond the expected.

Recommendation 4

Explore fresh baguettes

No visit to Paris would be complete without tasting an authentic baguette. These long, thin loaves are crispy on the outside yet soft on the inside. Bakeries or "boulangeries" across Paris bake them throughout the day, ensuring freshness. Enjoy it plain to appreciate its subtle flavors or use it as a base for sandwiches filled with fresh vegetables.