In brief Simplifying... In brief Just an hour from Rome, you'll find serene retreats like Tivoli, known for its ancient villas and UNESCO World Heritage site, Villa d'Este.

Orvieto, a medieval gem in Umbria, offers stunning architecture and breathtaking views, while Castel Gandolfo, the Pope's summer residence, provides spiritual solace and scenic beauty.

Lastly, Calcata, a bohemian haven atop volcanic cliffs, is a vibrant artistic community filled with galleries, studios, and quirky cafes.

02:02 pm Jun 20, 2024

What's the story Rome, a city steeped in history, art, and culture, is surrounded by equally enchanting hill towns. Each offers a unique glimpse into Italy's rich heritage and breathtaking landscapes. These destinations are perfect for travelers looking to explore beyond the Eternal City's boundaries. From ancient ruins to medieval streets, these hill towns provide a serene escape into Italy's heartland.

Tivoli

Tivoli: A step back in time

Just an hour away from Rome, Tivoli boasts ancient villas and verdant gardens. Its crown jewel, Villa d'Este, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is celebrated for Renaissance architecture and exquisite fountains. Strolling through the villa's gardens offers a glimpse into 16th-century water engineering brilliance. With its profound history and stunning natural beauty, Tivoli serves as a serene retreat.

Orvieto

Orvieto: A medieval masterpiece

Perched on a rock cliff in Umbria, Orvieto captivates with its dramatic setting. The Duomo di Orvieto, a stunning example of Italian Gothic architecture, gleams in the sunlight. Visitors can explore an underground city of caves and tunnels or savor local cuisine at charming restaurants. Orvieto combines history with breathtaking views, making it an unforgettable escape.

Castel Gandolfo

Castel Gandolfo: The Pope's summer retreat

Overlooking Lake Albano, Castel Gandolfo, the summer residence of the popes, offers both spiritual solace and breathtaking scenery. Visitors can explore the Papal Palace (accessible when not in use) and stroll through the Barberini Gardens for sweeping views of the lake below. This quaint town's serene atmosphere provides an ideal spot for relaxation, away from the hustle of Rome.

Calcata

Calcata: A bohemian haven

Nestled atop volcanic cliffs, Calcata stands out with its bohemian vibe and artistic community. This medieval village was nearly forgotten until artists revived it in the 1970s. Today, it's filled with galleries, studios, and quirky cafes that reflect its creative spirit. Walking through Calcata feels like stepping into another world—one where time moves slowly amidst cobblestone streets and verdant surroundings.