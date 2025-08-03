Every OTT platform wants 'Badass Ravi Kumar': Director Keith Gomes
What's the story
Keith Gomes, the director of the 2025 action-comedy film Badass Ravi Kumar, has revealed that every major streaming platform is interested in acquiring the film for its OTT release. The movie, starring Himesh Reshammiya and also produced by him, gained a cult following online due to its quirky humor and memorable dialogues written by Bunty Rathore. However, no announcement regarding an OTT release has been made yet.
Producer's call
OTT platforms interested in acquiring 'Badass Ravi Kumar': Gomes
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Gomes said, "I know for a fact that every OTT wants to pick up this film because the whole country wants to watch this film." He added that the final decision about the OTT release lies with Reshammiya. "He is the producer; it's his baby. Whatever decision he makes, I just back him on it."
Ongoing talks
Negotiations for OTT rights are ongoing
Gomes also hinted at ongoing negotiations for the film's OTT rights. He said, "I have not even asked him this question. I trust his decision. He knows the business better than anybody else." "But, like you, I have also read in the newspaper article that there has been a conversation about IP and stuff like that. So, I think those negotiations are going on."
Sequel plans
Gomes confirms sequel to 'Badass Ravi Kumar'
Gomes also confirmed that a sequel to Badass Ravi Kumar is in the pipeline. He said, "It's going to be bigger and badder. That's how Himesh is putting it." The script for this upcoming film is currently being finalized. In addition to this project, Gomes has two more films lined up, which he described as "very big commercial scripts or films."