Every OTT platform wants 'Badass Ravi Kumar': Director Keith Gomes

Keith Gomes, the director of the 2025 action-comedy film Badass Ravi Kumar, has revealed that every major streaming platform is interested in acquiring the film for its OTT release. The movie, starring Himesh Reshammiya and also produced by him, gained a cult following online due to its quirky humor and memorable dialogues written by Bunty Rathore. However, no announcement regarding an OTT release has been made yet.

Producer's call OTT platforms interested in acquiring 'Badass Ravi Kumar': Gomes In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Gomes said, "I know for a fact that every OTT wants to pick up this film because the whole country wants to watch this film." He added that the final decision about the OTT release lies with Reshammiya. "He is the producer; it's his baby. Whatever decision he makes, I just back him on it."

Ongoing talks Negotiations for OTT rights are ongoing Gomes also hinted at ongoing negotiations for the film's OTT rights. He said, "I have not even asked him this question. I trust his decision. He knows the business better than anybody else." "But, like you, I have also read in the newspaper article that there has been a conversation about IP and stuff like that. So, I think those negotiations are going on."