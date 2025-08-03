MP: Judge resigns over colleague's HC elevation

Civil Judge Aditi Kumar Sharma has resigned from her position in protest against the elevation of District Judge Rajesh Kumar Gupta to the Madhya Pradesh High Court . The Central government had cleared Gupta's elevation, but he is yet to take his oath. Sharma had accused Gupta of harassment and submitted her resignation to the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Resignation details Justice lost its way: Sharma In her resignation letter, Sharma expressed her disillusionment with the judicial system. She wrote, "Justice lost its way inside the very institution sworn to protect it," calling her decision an act of protest. Earlier this year, she had lodged formal complaints against Gupta with both the President of India and the Supreme Court Collegium, requesting a review of his elevation.

Support for Sharma Other officers raised similar concerns Sharma wasn't alone in her complaints against Gupta. At least two other judicial officers had also raised similar concerns about his conduct. However, no formal investigation was launched into these allegations. Despite the complaints, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended Gupta's elevation in early July, which was approved by the Centre by the end of July.