The Supreme Court of India has rejected petitions from top telecom giants Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices, and Vodafone Idea (Vi).

The companies had requested a waiver on interest, penalty, and interest on penalty related to their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

The court called these petitions "misconceived."

The ruling comes after Vodafone Idea sought relief amid its dire financial condition.