John Abraham opposes Telangana's Kancha Gachibowli land development plan
What's the story
Bollywood actor John Abraham has publicly opposed the Telangana government's plan to develop a 400-acre plot of land in Hyderabad's Kancha Gachibowli for the IT industry.
The actor took to the social media platform X to express his concerns and urged Chief Minister Revanth Anumula to halt the development plan.
"Request you to scrap the plan of clearing 400 acres of trees/forest in Kancha Gachibowli which serve as a green lung for the city & also habitat for wildlife."
Environmental impact
Abraham's plea to protect wildlife habitat
Abraham's statement emphasized the ecological importance of the Kancha Gachibowli forest, noting that it acts as a "green lung" for Hyderabad and also a "habitat for numerous species of protected wildlife thriving inside it for decades."
He cautioned that razing the trees would leave wildlife homeless and worsen man-wildlife conflict.
His appeal comes amid widespread opposition to the development plan from student groups, environmentalists concerned about its ecological consequences.
Twitter Post
Hon’ble CM @revanth_anumula Garu, request you to scrap the plan of clearing 400 acres of trees/forest in Kancha Gachibowli which serve as a green lung for the city & also habitat for numerous species of protected wildlife thriving inside it for decades. Clearing the trees will…— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) April 4, 2025
Legal action
Supreme Court intervenes in Kancha Gachibowli development dispute
The Supreme Court of India intervened in the dispute by directing the Telangana government to stop any activity on the land except for tree protection.
The court questioned the urgency behind the deforestation plans and asked the government to explain why the land should be cleared.
This came amid escalating tensions at the nearby University of Hyderabad over student protests after the forested land was cleared.
Stakeholder engagement
Telangana government agrees to engage with stakeholders
Responding to the SC's order, the Telangana government has agreed to form a committee to consult stakeholders—the University of Hyderabad executive committee, civil society groups, and students—on the issue.
The committee will find a balanced solution that will ensure the development and preservation of the environment.
A central empowered committee was asked to visit the place and submit its report before April 16.