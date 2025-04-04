What's the story

Bollywood actor John Abraham has publicly opposed the Telangana government's plan to develop a 400-acre plot of land in Hyderabad's Kancha Gachibowli for the IT industry.

The actor took to the social media platform X to express his concerns and urged Chief Minister Revanth Anumula to halt the development plan.

"Request you to scrap the plan of clearing 400 acres of trees/forest in Kancha Gachibowli which serve as a green lung for the city & also habitat for wildlife."