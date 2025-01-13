What's the story

Prominent Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati and his nephew-actor Rana Daggubati, along with two other family members, are facing legal action over the alleged illegal demolition of Deccan Kitchen Hotel in Hyderabad's Film Nagar.

A person named Nanda Kumar claimed a financial loss of ₹20 crore due to the demolition of the property he had leased from the Daggubatis.

The other family members named in the case include Rana's father D Suresh and his brother Abhiram Daggubati.