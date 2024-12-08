Summarize Simplifying... In short K-pop artist KG has filed a lawsuit against JYP Entertainment's US division, alleging systemic abuse and mistreatment in the industry.

KG, who announced her decision to leave the band VCHA in May, is still awaiting release from her contract.

Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment is in talks with KG's representative and is yet to confirm her allegations. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

KG has left K-pop group VCHA

VCHA's KG files lawsuit against JYPE, alleges 'abuse and mistreatment'

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:17 pm Dec 08, 202402:17 pm

What's the story KG, a member of the all-American K-pop group VCHA, has announced her departure from the band over alleged "abuse and mistreatment" by employees at JYP Entertainment. In an Instagram Story, she condemned working conditions that led to a member attempting suicide and an environment promoting eating disorders resulting in self-harm among members. "I am not in support of working and living conditions that led a member to attempt suicide," she wrote.

Legal action

KG has been waiting for release since May

KG also revealed filing a lawsuit against JYP Entertainment's US division at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday. She revealed that she decided to leave the band in May and is still waiting for release from her contract. "I made this decision back in May and am still waiting for release from my contract," she added.

Industry problem

'Issue that lies deep, embedded in the K-pop industry'

Further, she clarified that her decision to leave wasn't aimed at specific individuals but a systemic issue within the K-pop industry. "I do not blame specific people, believing that this is an issue that lies deep, embedded in the K-pop industry," KG stated. Responding to KG's allegations and departure announcement, JYP Entertainment released a statement saying it has yet to receive anything from KG and is in the process of confirming her statements.

Agency statement

JYP Entertainment's response to KG's allegations

JYP Entertainment confirmed the ongoing talks with KG's representative, admitting to some differences. "We have been in talks about this situation with [KG's] proxy and there were some areas of disagreement," the agency said. "We will accordingly follow the next procedures." The group is a joint venture between JYP Entertainment and US music giant Republic Records, formed through a girl group audition program run by both agencies from July to September.

Group progress

VCHA's journey and future without KG

VCHA, which means "shine a light" in Korean, recently dropped its second pre-debut single Ready for the World, after the first one called SeVit. The group was formed through the A2K (America2Korea) audition program and is made up of six finalists. With KG's exit, the remaining members are Lexi, Camila, Savanna, Kendall, and Kaylee—all from the US.