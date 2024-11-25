Summarize Simplifying... In short To exit a group chat on Instagram, tap the message icon, select the group, and choose "Leave" on the mobile app or "Leave Group" on the web version.

Instagram group chats are easy to create and leave

How to leave a group chat on Instagram

Nov 25, 2024

What's the story Instagram, a widely popular social media platform, allows users to create and participate in group chats, making it a great tool for staying in touch with friends or connecting with like-minded communities. However, you might occasionally find yourself added to spam groups or simply wish to exit a group chat with friends or family. Fortunately, leaving an Instagram group chat is a straightforward process that can be done through both the mobile app and the web version of Instagram.

Mobile exit

Exiting a group chat on the Instagram mobile app

To leave a group chat on Instagram mobile app, open the app and tap on the message icon at the top right corner of your screen. Then, find and tap on the group chat you want to leave. By tapping on either the group name or profile picture icon at the top of this chat, you can access an option "Leave." Confirm your decision in a pop-up window and you'll exit from that group chat.

Web exit

Leaving a group chat via Instagram's web version

Leaving a group chat on Instagram's web version is a straightforward process. First, log in to your account at Instagram.com. Click the message icon in the top-right corner and navigate to the group chat you want to leave. Once inside the chat, click the group name at the top to access more details. From there, select the "Leave Group" option by clicking the three dots next to the group name. Confirm your decision to finalize the process.

Post-exit

What happens after leaving a group chat on Instagram?

When a user exits an Instagram group chat, they no longer receive messages from the group unless re-added by another member. Additionally, they lose access to both past conversations and future messages. Interestingly, the group members aren't notified when someone leaves. However, if the group creator decides to exit, the group will be automatically deleted for everyone involved.