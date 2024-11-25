Summarize Simplifying... In short NVIDIA's CEO, Huang, believes that 'trustworthy AI' is still a few years away, as users should not have to question the validity of an AI's response.

He highlighted the issue of AI 'hallucination', where AI provides false information, a problem that has even led to legal action against OpenAI.

Huang also questioned the effectiveness of pre-training AI models on large datasets, sparking a debate on improving AI reliability without solely relying on data. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

We have to keep increasing our computation: Jensen Huang

NVIDIA CEO says 'trustworthy AI' is still several years away

By Mudit Dube 10:32 am Nov 25, 202410:32 am

What's the story NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang has expressed skepticism over the current state of artificial intelligence (AI) in an interview at the Hong Kong University of Science & Technology. He said today's AI doesn't always give reliable answers and hinted it could be several more years before we have an AI system that can be largely trusted. "In the meantime, we have to keep increasing our computation," noted Huang, the leader of the world's most valuable company.

AI limitations

Huang highlights the issue of 'hallucination' in AI

Huang emphasized that users shouldn't have to question if an AI's response is "hallucinated or not hallucinated" or "sensible or not sensible." He used "hallucination" to refer to a case where AI gives false or fictitious information. This has been a major problem for advanced language models such as ChatGPT, despite their incredible progress in responding to complex queries over the past few years.

Legal implications

OpenAI faced legal action over AI's 'hallucination'

The issue of hallucination in AI has already resulted in legal troubles. Last year, a radio host sued OpenAI after its ChatGPT model produced a fake legal complaint against him. The incident highlights the real-world ramifications of AI's shortcomings and the difficulties tech companies encounter in making them reliable.

Training concerns

Huang questions the effectiveness of pre-training AI models

Huang also questioned the effectiveness of pre-training AI models on large, diverse datasets before they're developed for specific tasks. He argued that this approach is insufficient for creating reliable AI systems. His comments highlight an ongoing debate in the tech industry about how to improve large language models (LLMs) without solely relying on vast amounts of data, which is a limited resource.