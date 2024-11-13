Summarize Simplifying... In short Google has donated $1M to Indian AI start-up, Karya, to develop a chatbot that simplifies complex tasks like data annotation for users with limited digital literacy.

Karya aims to uplift low-income communities

Why Google gave $1M to an Indian non-profit AI start-up

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:46 pm Nov 13, 202401:46 pm

What's the story Google.org, the philanthropic arm of tech giant Google, has given $1 million to Karya. The Indian non-profit start-up aims to uplift low-income communities by giving them learning and earning opportunities through artificial intelligence (AI). The funding will help Karya in its mission of enabling thousands of people to access paid digital tasks via a generative AI-driven multilingual chatbot.

Chatbot functionality

Its chatbot simplifies complex tasks

The chatbot developed by Karya aims to simplify complex tasks like data annotation and feedback provision for users with limited digital literacy. It enables these tasks to be performed through smartphones, while also aiding the development of AI models in local languages. This effort fits into Google's larger plan to prepare India's workforce for an AI-driven future.

Skilling initiative

It will develop digital skilling pathway

With the support of Google.org, Karya plans to build a full-fledged digital skilling pathway. This will be underpinned by a research-driven curriculum and an experience-based assessment framework, translated into 10 major Indic languages. The NGO also plans to leverage generative AI to develop a multilingual chatbot that provides real-time assistance on its app and web platforms.

Language support

Karya's chatbot to support AI tasks in local languages

Karya's chatbot will allow people with different degrees of digital literacy to participate in AI-related work. The effort seeks to open new income opportunities in languages they are familiar with. The non-profit is also looking to make this tool accessible to partner organizations in Africa, with initial research and trials already being conducted in Ethiopia for local language tasks such as Amharic.

Social impact

Karya's impact on rural India and future plans

Over the last two years, Karya has empowered over 50,000 people in rural India, a whopping 90% of whom belong to marginalized communities. These people are engaged in high-value digital tasks such as data annotation, greatly boosting their household incomes. The organization's ultimate goal isn't just economic upliftment but also a major contribution to poverty alleviation in India and beyond.