Google to launch its Gemini 2.0 AI model this December
Google is said to be gearing up to launch its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, Gemini 2.0, in December. The news comes just as OpenAI plans to unveil its flagship AI model around the same time. The Verge reports that despite high expectations from Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, the new model may not offer significant performance improvements.
Google's AI evolution and Project Astra
Google's AI development journey has witnessed the launch of Gemini 1.0 and Gemini 1.0 Pro language models via Bard AI, now called Gemini. In February, the company launched Gemini 1.5 with a larger context window. At the I/O 2024 event, Google also demonstrated its multimodal AI assistant Project Astra, which can answer user queries in real time through text, audio or video inputs.
Other tech giants gear up for AI launches
The coming days will see a flurry of new AI models from several tech giants. The likes of xAI, Anthropic, and Meta are also gearing up to launch their latest models in the near future. Clearly, it is a race in the world of AI development, with everyone trying to outdo the other with their fancy new models.