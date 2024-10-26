Summarize Simplifying... In short Google is set to release its upgraded AI model, Gemini 2.0, this December, following the success of its previous versions.

Gemini 2.0 may not be a major upgrade

Google to launch its Gemini 2.0 AI model this December

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:20 pm Oct 26, 202412:20 pm

What's the story Google is said to be gearing up to launch its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, Gemini 2.0, in December. The news comes just as OpenAI plans to unveil its flagship AI model around the same time. The Verge reports that despite high expectations from Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, the new model may not offer significant performance improvements.

AI progression

Google's AI evolution and Project Astra

Google's AI development journey has witnessed the launch of Gemini 1.0 and Gemini 1.0 Pro language models via Bard AI, now called Gemini. In February, the company launched Gemini 1.5 with a larger context window. At the I/O 2024 event, Google also demonstrated its multimodal AI assistant Project Astra, which can answer user queries in real time through text, audio or video inputs.

AI competition

Other tech giants gear up for AI launches

The coming days will see a flurry of new AI models from several tech giants. The likes of xAI, Anthropic, and Meta are also gearing up to launch their latest models in the near future. Clearly, it is a race in the world of AI development, with everyone trying to outdo the other with their fancy new models.