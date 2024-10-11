Summarize Simplifying... In short Microsoft is set to sell Xbox games directly through its Android app from November, in line with its strategy to expand its player base.

This follows a court ruling that Google's Android app store monopoly is illegal, forcing it to allow competition.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is developing a web-based Xbox mobile store, focusing on first-party mobile games and offering deals and in-game items.

The new policy will come into effect on November 1

Microsoft to sell Xbox games directly via Android app

By Akash Pandey 03:54 pm Oct 11, 2024

What's the story Microsoft is all set to update its Xbox mobile app on Android in November, allowing US users to purchase and play Xbox games on their phones. The development comes after a recent US court ruling that requires Google to stop enforcing Google Play Billing for apps in the Play Store starting November 1. Xbox President Sarah Bond hailed the decision as providing "more choice and flexibility."

Expansion strategy

Xbox's mission to expand player base

Bond expressed her excitement about the upcoming changes in a post on X. "Our mission is to allow more players to play on more devices so we are thrilled to share that starting in November, players will be able to play and purchase Xbox games directly from the Xbox App on Android," she wrote. This move falls in line with Microsoft's strategy of expanding its player base across platforms.

Monopoly ruling

Google's monopoly on Android app store ruled illegal

The court has deemed Google's Android app store an unlawful monopoly, directing the tech giant to open up the Play Store to competition for three years. This verdict bars Google from forcing developers to use its own Google Play Billing after a jury found that Google had unlawfully linked its payment system to its app store. The court also directed Google to distribute rival third-party app stores within Google Play.

Direct purchases

Microsoft's Xbox store to offer direct purchases on Android

The upcoming update will make Microsoft's Xbox store capable of supporting direct purchases within the mobile Android app. In other words, Microsoft can freely sell Xbox games on Android devices. Plus, the integration of Xbox Cloud Gaming features will let users instantly stream games on their handsets after buying them. However, it is still not clear why Microsoft hasn't already provided this facility in its Android mobile app.

Web store

Web-based Xbox mobile store under development

In related news, Microsoft is working on a browser-based Xbox mobile store, which was originally scheduled to launch in July. The store will focus on first-party mobile games from Microsoft's different studios but will initially offer deals and in-game items. Back in August, Microsoft said testing had started on this web-based mobile store and "work is progressing well and we will have more to share in the future."