Google may soon show you full recipes directly in search

By Akash Pandey 02:57 pm Oct 11, 202402:57 pm

What's the story Google is now testing a new feature, called "Quick View," to keep users on its search results pages. When you search for a particular cooking recipe like "chocolate chip cookie recipe," a "quick view" button shows up next to a recipe from a blog like Preppy Kitchen. Click it, and you'll see the full recipe - ingredients, photos, and detailed instructions - right in Google Search.

Collaboration with creators for new recipe experiences

Confirming the development, Google spokesperson Brianna Duff told The Verge that the company is experimenting with different ways to deliver valuable and reliable information to users. She said Google has partnered with a small group of creators to experiment with new recipe experiences on Search. These partnerships would benefit users and add value to the web ecosystem. However, Duff clarified that this feature is still in early experimental stage and specific agreements have been made with the recipe bloggers involved.

Impact of Google's new feature on recipe blogs

The introduction of Google's new feature could affect recipe blogs. These websites provide a basic service but have to optimize their content for search engines to catch Google's eye and, in turn, drive traffic. The long text loaded with personal stories or diary-like entries is not added by bloggers out of choice, but to help Google's algorithms understand the page content and rank it higher in search results.

Google's strategy to retain users on its platforms

The "Quick View" feature fits into Google's larger plan of keeping users within its services and platforms. The same is visible in features like AI Overviews, which pull information from webpages and create responses using artificial intelligence. They are meant to save users from scrolling through results or visiting actual webpages, even when AI responses are weird or wrong. The new recipe feature could have a similar impact, saving users from visiting individual sites or comparing different recipes.