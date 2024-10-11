Summarize Simplifying... In short Nintendo has launched a $99 smart clock, Alarmo, that uses motion sensors to track your sleep patterns without sharing data with the company.

The device, compatible with all bed sizes, offers features like automatic screen brightness adjustment, sleep sounds, and displays animated Nintendo characters.

The device, compatible with all bed sizes, offers features like automatic screen brightness adjustment, sleep sounds, and displays animated Nintendo characters.

Future enhancements include downloadable sounds and themes, available to Nintendo Online members first, with wider retail availability in January 2025.

The device is currently available only for Nintendo Online subscribers

Nintendo launches $99 smart clock that tracks your sleep

By Akash Pandey 01:30 pm Oct 11, 202401:30 pm

What's the story Nintendo has launched a new product—the Sound Clock Alarmo—for $99. This innovative bedside smart clock employs motion sensors to track users' movements while they sleep and log their sleep patterns. The device is currently available only for Nintendo Online subscribers until January 2025. The Alarmo's design changes according to the selected alarm, with different clock faces inspired by popular Nintendo games like Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Splatoon 3.

Technology

Alarmo uses advanced sensors for sleep tracking

Unlike conventional sleep trackers that require you to wear a device, Alarmo uses millimeter-wave presence sensors to track user movement. This information is analyzed by an internal system that logs user sleep patterns. Nintendo has emphasized that Alarmo doesn't share sleep data with the company. The clock tracks how long a person sleeps and how long it takes for them to get up after alarm rings. Users can also use gestures to trigger a snooze function without touching the clock.

Privacy

Nintendo emphasizes privacy with Alarmo's motion tracking

Nintendo has stressed the need for privacy in the design of Alarmo. "This sensor can detect the movement of a person in bed even when they're covered with a duvet, and it doesn't need to use images or video like a camera," Yosuke Tamori, the project manager for Alarmo, said. He added that because of these features, they had been discussing internally that a motion sensor could be suitable for use in private spaces like bedrooms.

Compatibility

Alarmo's motion detectors are compatible with various bed sizes

The motion detectors in Alarmo work with all bed sizes, from twin to king. As you change position while sleeping, the clock's display reacts by moving on-screen characters from left to right and playing sound effects from Nintendo video games on different selectable themes. However, setting up Alarmo is a detailed process of configuring its motion-detection features, which can't be skipped and may be difficult for younger users.

Features

Adjustable screen brightness and user-friendly controls

Apart from motion tracking, Alarmo also packs other nifty features, including automatic screen brightness adjustment depending on the level of ambient light. You can control the device via buttons on top, including a large dial for navigation and selection. Its full-color rectangular display shows the time and 35 different scenes featuring animated Nintendo characters.

Enhancements

Alarmo offers sleep sounds and future downloadable content

Alarmo also offers sleep sounds to help users fall asleep. Nintendo intends to release more downloadable sounds and themes for the device in the future using its built-in Wi-Fi capabilities, which can be accessed after linking a Nintendo account. The company's website specifically mentions upcoming themes for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Currently, Nintendo Online members can order an Alarmo online, with availability through other retailers in January 2025.