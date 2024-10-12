Google halts Wear OS 5 update for older Pixel Watches
Google has temporarily halted the over-the-air (OTA) rollout of its Wear OS 5 update, for older Pixel Watches. The decision comes after users reported facing a blank screen issue on their Pixel Watch 1 and 2 devices, after installing the update. The tech giant is now actively working to fix the issue before resuming the update process later this year, as first reported by Droid Life.
Google offers solutions for affected Pixel Watches
For those whose watches have been rendered inoperable by the update, Google has offered some troubleshooting steps on its support site. These include general strategies to recover a frozen watch and instructions for performing a factory reset from Fastboot, if you can't access regular settings. This way, you can restore functionality to your device while the company works on fixing the underlying issue with the Wear OS 5 update.
New feature for Pixel Watches
In other news, Google has rolled out a new Pixel Watch feature that sends a notification to your phone when the watch is fully charged. The feature doesn't even need the Wear OS 5 update to work, giving users a little more convenience as they wait for the current software issue to be resolved. It's part of Google's continuous efforts to improve user experience with its smartwatches.